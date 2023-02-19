Damian Lillard pays tribute to Weber State, wins NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Damian Lillard turned the clocks back to circa 2008-12 “Dame Time” in his return to the Wasatch Front on Saturday night.

Wearing a custom Weber State jersey as a tribute to his alma mater, Lillard showed off the clutch long-range shooting that made him a two-time Big Sky Conference MVP in winning his first NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest.

“I felt like it was a good opportunity to pay homage to Weber, my old stomping ground … and just show love, especially being back in Utah,” Lillard said following his one-point victory at Vivint Arena.

“It turned out to be perfect, especially now that I won it, giving that love and exposure to this type of audience to Weber State,” he said.

Lillard’s custom uniform featured his college number, No. 1, with “D.O.L.L.A.” across the back as a nod to his rap career, and seven stars representing the years he’s been selected to play in the NBA All-Star Game.

Lillard hit all five shots on the final rack to score a final-round 26 and edge Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield by one point. He also posted a 26 in the opening round.

It was the first 3-Point Contest title in three tries for Lillard, who also competed in the NBA All-Star event in 2020 and 2019.

Now in his 11th NBA season, Lilliard is averaging career-highs in points (31.4) and field goal percentage (46.7). He returns to the court Sunday for the weekend’s headline event, the NBA All-Star Game.

The Oakland, California, native is Weber State’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made with 246. He’s also second in WSU history in career scoring with 1,934 points.

Lillard left the Ogden university following his junior season and was selected by the Trail Blazers with the No. 6 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.