Dates set for all-virtual RootsTech Connect 2022

UTAH, July 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — FamilySearch has announced that RootsTech Connect 2022 will take place on March 3–5 next year as a fully virtual event.

RootsTech Connect 2021 attracted more than 1 million visitors from over 240 countries, making this year’s gathering the largest in RootsTech history, according to a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. FamilySearch is operated by the Church.

“After RootsTech Connect 2021, we realized that we could bring the joy of family history to millions of people, no matter where they are, through an online, virtual RootsTech experience,” said Steve Rockwood, FamilySearch International CEO.

Building on this year’s success, RootsTech Connect 2022 will remain completely virtual and free.

“We heard from thousands of people from all over the globe that the 2021 online experience allowed them to participate for the first time and enjoy the power of learning and connecting virtually,” Rockwood added. “And it created an expansive online archive for learning that is now available for free all year long.”

Family history enthusiasts can access over 1,500 free, on-demand sessions from RootsTech 2021.

In the future, RootsTech plans on offering a hybrid online and in-person model with content that is expanded and accessed throughout the year.

The in-person event anticipated for London this fall will not take place.

Classes in 2022 will offer a mix of on-demand, livestream and interactive sessions where people can socialize, ask questions and learn from both experts and enthusiasts. There will also be demonstrations and experiences for all ages, as well as multicultural celebrations.

Registration for RootsTech 2022 will open in September 2021. For more information, visit RootsTech.org.