Daughter charged with criminal homicide in Taylorsville stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The daughter of an 84-year-old woman who was found deceased in bed in the Taylorsville home the two shared has been charged in her mother’s death.

Lori Lee Donlay, 58, was taken into custody Friday and is facing a charge of criminal homicide, a first-degree felony.

Unified Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Melody Cutler said at the scene Friday afternoon that officers were called Friday morning by the granddaughter of victim Carol Donlay.

According to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County, Unified Police officers and Unified Fire Authority personnel responded to the Taylorsville residence “on a report of a possible full arrest” after the granddaughter reported that her grandmother was unconscious and was not breathing. She also reported that there was blood at the scene.

The woman was pronounced deceased by UFA personnel, and detectives were called. They found “bloody injuries” on the woman’s chest, as well as blood leading to Lori Donlay’s bedroom, the statement says. Blood also was found on sheets in that room and on Lori Donlay’s clothing.

A bloody kitchen knife was found on the counter in the bathroom between the two women’s bedrooms, according to the statement. After a search warrant was obtained, more bloody clothing was located in a laundry basket.

“Lori was taken into custody and an interview was conducted,” the charging document states.

The UPD officer who spoke with the suspect wrote in the document, “Lori also said she wouldn’t tell why it happened and she’ll take it to the grave.”

Lori Donlay’s mental state and comments she allegedly made in the “recent past” to do harm to her family were listed as additional reasons to keep her detained.

She was booked into the Salt Lake County jail without bail.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.