Sept. 6 (UPI) –The Dave Matthews Band has announced a Nov. 9 tour date for Vivint Arena.

The band will kick off the fall leg of its tour Nov. 2 in Vancouver, B.C., and bring the venture to a close with a pair of shows Nov. 18 and 19 in New York City, it announced Tuesday.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales available now for DMB Warehouse Fan Association members.

Pre-sales for Citi card members will run Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. until Sept. 22 at 10 p.m.