David Hamblin arrest affidavit reveals disturbing allegations of child abuse

Editor’s note: This article contains descriptions of the alleged sexual abuse acts with which David Lee Hamblin has been charged. The information, gleaned from court records, is disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

UTAH COUNTY, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A probable cause statement filed in the arrest of Provo resident David Lee Hamblin reveals additional details in the case against him.

Court documents claim that in April of this year, a woman came forward saying that beginning in the mid-1980s, when she was 6 or 7 years old, she had been sexually abused by Hamblin on multiple occasions.

The victim told officers she lived in the same Provo neighborhood as Hamblin and she “would regularly play with David’s children and had been babysat on numerous occasions by David,” according to a probable cause statement filed in Utah County.

The victim told investigators the first abuse by Hamblin she could recall happened in the basement of his Provo residence and involved two other children who were also abused.

The two other victims present during that alleged incident “have both been interviewed and have corroborated what this victim has disclosed,” the probable cause statement says.

The victim said Hamblin next abused her when she was 7 or 8, just before her baptism. It also took place at Hamblin’s residence, she said.

The victim told officers she could still remember the physical pain of that assault.

Another incident of alleged abuse happened prior to the victim’s 13th birthday at a Spring City residence owned by Hamblin. Hamblin and an adult woman both took part in abusing the child, the probable cause statement says.

The 68-year-old Hamblin has now been charged on suspicion of:

Rape of a child, a first-degree felony

Three counts of sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony

Two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust, a first-degree felony

Lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor

The officer’s statement requests that Hamblin “be held without bail on these egregious crimes against a child. There are ongoing investigations regarding other victims with David as a perpetrator.”

A judge granted the no-bail request. Hamblin is being held in the Utah County Correctional Facility.

The UCSO affidavit also notes that Hamblin “was a licensed therapist whose license was revoked by the State of Utah due to allegations that he was sexually abusing his client(s).

“Through this investigation, it has been reported that David continues to perform ‘therapy’ under the guise of ‘healing circles’ and upon information and belief, the abuse may be ongoing. David Hamblin is a threat to the children and citizens of Utah County.”

Juab County Attorney Ryan Peters has been selected as a special assistant attorney general by the Utah Attorney General to prosecute the case, charging documents say.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as the case develops.