Davis and Weber Counties Canal Co. shuts off secondary water supply systems Wednesday

DAVIS, WEBER COUNTIES, Utah, Sept. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis and Weber Counties Canal Company has shut off its secondary water supply systems Wednesday.

The move is due to the extreme drought and limited water resources, said a Facebook post from the company.

“The allocated water to the secondary water systems will run out based on the master meters,” the post said. “This is an unprecedented situation. We ask people to not create cross-connections or use their culinary water via a hose from their house as this could further exacerbate the tremendous drought we face.”

The Davis and Weber canal will most likely still run as several ditches have self-regulated and rationed their water allotment to last longer, the post said.

“We appreciate your patience during this unprecedented time,” the post added.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.