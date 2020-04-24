Davis Arts Council cancels 2020 Summer Nights with the Stars concert series

LAYTON, Utah, April 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis Arts Council Board of Trustees has made the decision to cancel its 2020 Summer Nights with the Stars concert series.

“While we are heartbroken that we will not be able to gather at the Kenley Amphitheater this summer, the health and safety of our patrons, volunteers, artists, and staff is our top priority,” said a news release from Davis Arts Council Thursday.

“It is unclear when we will be able to safely allow 1,500-plus patrons sitting side by side in our venue, and we believe the right decision is to cancel our upcoming programming.”

Officials said they are working with the artists to reschedule for 2021.

“We cannot guarantee we will have the same lineup next year, but the artists were just as excited to come to the Kenley Amphitheater as we were to have them,” the news release said. “We are hopeful that most of them will be able to join us next summer.”

The news release said patrons should watch for updates on Davis Arts Council’s Facebook page and email newsletters for more information on upcoming virtual and responsibly socially distanced in-person events.

“Thank you for supporting us as we navigate through these unprecedented times,” the news release added. “We are looking forward to when we can all get together again. Stay safe.”