Davis Co. Sheriff’s Search and Rescue locates missing hang glider

CENTERVILLE, Utah, May 10, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team has released information on the rescue of a missing hang glider.

The rescue operation started at about 7 p.m. Thursday, the Saturday afternoon news release says.

“Davis County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded to a report of a missing hang glider. Along with a group, the man had launched from the ‘V’ launch site in Centerville in the early afternoon, around 1 to 1:30 p.m.,” the release says.

Davis County Sheriffs Search and Rescue photo

“The intended landing location was in Draper, but strong winds took the man off the intended route and into the mountains.”

After a rough landing, the man made a call for help, but did not know his location.

Davis County Sheriffs Search and Rescue photo

“Dispatch was able to use cellular data to estimate his location, which led search and rescue teams to deploy from the Bountiful B staging area,” the release says.

“The terrain in Holbrook Canyon was challenging, but multiple teams worked together to locate the man. He was eventually found, and able to walk out with SAR personnel.”

Davis County Sheriffs Search and Rescue photos

There were no injuries, the release says.

“We’re grateful for the teamwork and quick action that led to a successful outcome.”