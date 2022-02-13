Davis County 9-1-1 operators, first responders deliver baby

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Everyday, 9-1-1 operators and first responders work together to save lives. Saturday, they helped bring a new one into the world.

According to a post on the Kaysville Fire Department’s Facebook page, Davis County county 9-1-1 operators received a call about a baby being born at a home.

As fire crews made their way to the home, dispatchers helped talk the family through labor, giving instructions over the phone.

And it appears crews arrived without a minute to spare, because the post says they walked in just in time to deliver the baby.

“Mom and baby were doing great,” reads the Facebook post, going on to say that Kaysville paramedics then took both of them to a hospital.

The post ends by saying “Congrats to the parents!”