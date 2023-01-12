Davis County domestic violence incident turns into a structure fire

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and fire units were on the scene Wednesday night of a fire reportedly started as a result of a domestic violence incident.

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. at 1490 E. South Weber Drive, according to Davis County dispatch. The South Weber Fire Department and the Davis County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

A Davis dispatcher said they were only allowed to release the detail that it was a domestic violence situation that turned into a structure fire. “And a suspect is in custody.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.