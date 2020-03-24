Davis County Health Department confirms 29 cases of COVID-19

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, March 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Health Department has confirmed 29 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to a county public health update.

According to the update posted on Facebook, three of the 29 cases needed hospitalization. There has been one death.

The patients are 19 males and 10 females, including:

22 patients between ages 18 and 64

2 patients age 17 or younger

5 patients age 65 or older

According to the update:

18 of the patients had travel-related exposure

8 were infected through close contact (within six feet of someone with COVID-19 for 15 minutes) or at their worksite

3 cases are considered “community acquired,” because their exposure cannot be explained by travel or close contact

The update points out that 62% of the cases are travel-related, and says that several household contacts of patients have also tested positive. Of the “close contact” cases, three are believed to have been exposed at their worksite.

The south end of Davis County “is bearing a higher burden of disease at this time,” the update says.

The Davis County Health Department will continue to investigate close contacts of all positive cases, and is actively monitoring to identify any potential new cases, in order to slow the spread of the illness.

The number of confirmed cases is expected to increase during the next few weeks, the health department said, so it’s important for everyone to follow the public health guidelines:

Stay home as much as possible and limit gatherings

Practice social distancing (at least six feet away from other people)

Stay home when sick

Be diligent with common prevention hygiene

Avoid all non-essential travel

Information about COVID-19 can be found at daviscountyutah.gov/coronavirus.