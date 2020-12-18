Davis County Health Department warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis County Health Department is warning residents of COVID-19 vaccine scams.

“SCAM ALERT: Scammers are looking to make a ‘quick buck’ at your expense off the COVID-19 vaccine,” said a tweet from Davis County Health Department.

“Here is some great information on how to avoid becoming a victim of a COVID-19 vaccine scam.”

The department offered these three tips to avoid vaccine scams:

You can’t pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine.

You can’t pay to get early access to the vaccine.

Nobody legitimate will call you about the vaccine and ask for your Social Security number, bank account details, or credit or debit card number.

You can learn more about vaccine scams by visiting FTC.gov/coronavirus/scams or consumerresources.org/beware-coronavirus-scams.