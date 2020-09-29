Davis County inmate transported to hospital after suicide attempt

FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man in custody at the Davis County Correctional Facility was transported to the hospital Monday after deputies interrupted his suicide attempt.

According to a statement from the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were making their standard 30-minute rounds when they came upon the situation and took immediate action. Staff performed life-saving measures, and the man was quickly taken to the hospital.

A compassionate release was requested and was granted, the statement said.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and hopeful that he will recover,” Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks said in the statement. “This year has been difficult for many people. We are committed to doing our part to increase awareness and access to resources, and adapting practices to best meet the physical, medical, and mental health needs of those in our care and custody.”

The incident occurred in a designated quarantine unit, where inmates are housed for the first 14 days of their incarceration to allow for COVID-19 testing and assessment. It also complies with CDC guidelines for social distancing while respecting the inmates’ Eighth Amendment rights, the statement said.

Internal and external investigations are being conducted, and support for inmates is being provided by Davis Behavioral Health. Employees are encouraged to use Davis County’s employee assistance program.

Anyone who may be struggling with feelings of hopelessness and depression can get confidential support 24/7 by calling: