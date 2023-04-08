Davis County jail inmate hospitalized after ‘self-inflicted injury’

FARMINGTON, Utah, April 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Davis County Jail inmate was transported to a nearby hospital early Saturday after being discovered what officials are calling a self-inflicted injury.

“Jail personnel conducting routine safety and security checks located a male in his 40s, alone in his cell, with a self-inflicted injury,” says a statement released by the Davis County Sheriff‘s Department.

“Deputies and medical personnel initiated life-saving measures and requested paramedics from the Farmington Fire Department. The individual was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition. He is still receiving medical care, and his current condition is unknown.”

Chief Deputy Arnold Butcher, DCSO, released a statement:

“This tragic event leaves our office with a heavy heart today,” he said in a prepared statement. “Our thoughts are with this individual, his family, the deputies and medical staff, and the first responders from Farmington Fire.

“Suicide impacts so many individuals in our society, and we remain committed to suicide prevention and education. Providing mental health treatment to those in our care and custody remains a top priority, and we encourage individuals experiencing suicidal thoughts to speak with our onsite therapists.”

Internal and external investigations will be conducted in keeping with policy, the news release says.

“Davis Behavioral Health is providing support to those in our care and custody and DCSO employees. We encourage employees impacted by this to utilize our in-house resources and the Davis County Employee Assistance Program.”

Anyone having thoughts of self-arm can reach a national suicide prevention hotline by calling 988.