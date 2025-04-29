Davis County jail inmate named as suspect in April 2 Ogden murder

OGDEN, Utah, April 28, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Attorney’s Office has filed a request for Davis County officials to continue the detention of Ana Zaragoza in the Davis County jail.

Zaragoza, 37, was arrested and jailed on April 13 on DUI, drug and gun possession charges in Davis County, where she remains incarcerated.

But Zaragoza now faces likely charges in Ogden in the April 2 fatal shooting Nakeena Youngman.

Youngman, 40, was found in a roadway in the 400 block of 800 North. She had a bullet wound to her chest. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, Ogden City police said in a news release at the time.

In court documents filed Friday in Weber County, the Weber County Attorney accuses Zaragoza of the following crimes:

Murder, a first degree felony

Possession, purchase, transfer or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Two counts of obstruction of justice (capital or first-degree felony conduct), a second-degree felony

Zaragoza currently is jailed in Davis County for investigation of previous charges, including:

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substances, a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Driving under the influence, first offense in 10 years, a class B misdemeanor

Carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Open container/drinking alcohol in a vehicle, a class C misdemeanor

Speeding, an infraction

No valid license, never obtained, an infraction

Zaragoza, arrested by a Utah Highway Patrol officer, was jailed in Davis County without bail.

