Davis County man, registered sex offender, charged with 8 felony counts of exploitation

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, April 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Davis County man who is a registered sex offender on parole has been booked into jail on new felony charges.

Michael John Wilkinson, 52, faces eight charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children division received a tip that originated with Google, which reported a user uploading child pornography.

Once data connected the tip to Wilkinson’s Kaysville address, a warrant was served.

“Electronic devices were located inside Michael’s room and child pornography was found on one of the devices that he stated was his,” the probable cause statement says. “Also, the phone number listed in the cyber tip was the same phone number that Michael had with him and he reported to his parole officer.”

Wilkinson was found to be in possession of child pornography, the statement says.

“Michael Wilkinson is on felony parole and has a lengthy criminal history and is a registered sex offender,” the probable cause statement says. “In 1987 he was charged with Forcible Sodomy and sex abuse of a child in Murray. In 2000 he was charged with sex abuse of a child-fondling in Salt Lake City. And in 2014 he was charged again with sex assault in Farmington.”

“The current offense is a felony committed while on probation or parole, or while free on bail awaiting trial on a previous felony charge. The court finds substantial evidence to support the current felony charge. Michael is on parole for sex offenses involving rape and has a history of sex crimes against children.”