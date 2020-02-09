Davis County officials: Don’t fall for tax scam

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials in Davis County are alerting everyone to a tax scam that is currently going on in the area.

“‪If you receive taxes due/lien notices, always check with the respective government authorities PRIOR to making ANY payments and/or sharing financial account(s) details,” the Davis County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.‬

If you receive such a notice, the post says, you can check if it’s a scam by calling the appropriate phone number:

IRS (federal): 1-800-829-4933‬

‪Utah State Tax Commission: 801-297-2200‬

The DCSO post includes photos of the scam documents, and advises, “Don’t fall prey — do your research, call the proper authorities and NEVER be quick to share financial details.”