Davis County officials say inmate died by suicide after jumping from jail balcony

FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Davis County Jail inmate died by suicide after jumping from a balcony in a housing unit Sunday evening, county officials said.

Life-saving medical intervention was attempted, but the man’s injuries were fatal, according to a news release from the Davis County Sheriff’s Office. The man was in his 40s, the release states.

“Our hearts are heavy for the family of the departed and those who witnessed today’s tragic events,” said Arnold Butcher, chief deputy with the sheriff’s office. “The well-being of our employees and those in our care is our top priority. Mental health services will be offered to inmates and staff throughout the evening and coming days.”

Internal and external investigations into the man’s death will be conducted, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We know these types of incidents can be triggers for others and remind anyone who might be struggling with hopelessness and depression that confidential support is available 24/7: 1-800-273-TALK (8255),” the release states.