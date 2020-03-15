Davis County reports 2nd case of COVID-19

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, March 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis County has a second case of COVID-19, it was reported Saturday.

According to a news release from the Davis County Health Department, the patient is between the ages of 18 and 60 and is recovering at home.

The individual had traveled out of the United States, and when they returned home, they were notified of their possible contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case during their travel.

In the health department’s news release, officials said, “This person and their family should be commended for doing what is best for the entire community. Because of quick self-quarantine and social distancing actions taken, they ensured this exposure to COVID-19 would not spread further in the community.”

Here are the precautions the person and their family are taking:

The individual and family have adhered to protective social distancing measures.

Since arriving home, the individual has slept separately from the rest of the family, used a separate bathroom, ate meals separately, used a separate garbage container, and used gloves and sanitation measures for cleaning.

Once they began to have symptoms, the individual called ahead to their health care provider and testing facility, so the provider and facility would be protected and prepared for their arrival.

Because these precautions were taken, the health department said, “no close contacts have been identified, no public venues were affected, and there is no risk to other Davis County residents in relations to this case.

“Residents of Davis County can be assured the system for identifying, reporting, and isolating cases of COVID-19 is working as designed,” the news release said. “The Davis County Health Department will continue our response to COVID-19 to slow the spread and reduce exposure to coronavirus.

“We encourage residents and visitors not to be alarmed, but to take regular but important preventive health precautions such as correct handwashing, coughing into your elbow, staying home when sick, and practicing social distancing. Let’s all continue the great work we are doing. Together we can slow the spread of this illness and protect members of our community.”