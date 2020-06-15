Davis County SAR responds to multiple calls, including fatal ATV crash

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, June 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responded to several incidents over the weekend, including a fatal ATV accident and two rescues that involved non-life-threatening injuries.

The fatality occurred Saturday, when two people riding an ATV came to a narrow pass in Ward Canyon near Bountiful, said Liz Sollis, spokesperson for Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

“Two people were on an ATV, and the passenger got off when they reached a narrow pass,” Sollis told Gephardt Daily. “The driver then lost control of the ATV and crashed.”

The call was received by dispatchers at 9:15 a.m. after the 62-year-old male driver crashed above the “B” on the mountain and went into a deep ravine, according to scanner traffic. The Life Flight helicopter with a hoist was also dispatched.

The name of the deceased was not released, and Sollis had no other information regarding this incident.

On Sunday, near Buckland Flats in Bountiful, a motorcyclist suffered a leg injury and required assistance getting off the mountain.

Sollis said the AirMed helicopter couldn’t land in the area because of heavy vegetation, but was able to pinpoint the location so that SAR could bring the injured motorcyclist safely out of the canyon.

A third incident involved an injured hiker a mile up the Deuel Creek trail. SAR volunteers went up and brought the hiker down in a Stokes basket. The video below shows the terrain and describes the rescue effort.