Davis County Sheriff IDs man arrested after 10-hour domestic violence standoff

SOUTH WEBER, Utah, May 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The South Weber man arrested after a 10-hour standoff with Davis County deputies has been identified by law enforcement officials.

The suspect is Braxton Morgan, 30. He is well known to officers, a news release says.

“Since 2018, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office has responded to 26 calls involving Morgan, five incidents within the past seven days.”

The news release, issued by DCSO spokeswoman Stephanie Dinsmore, says Davis County dispatch operators were notified at about 4 a.m. Wednesday that “Morgan had threatened family members with a weapon. Before the arrival of law enforcement, two females were able to leave the residence without injury.

“Deputies with Davis and Weber Sheriff Offices, along with SWAT teams from North Davis Metro, South Davis Metro, and Unified Police, successfully negotiated the surrender of an individual who had been barricaded for nearly 10 hours.

“Over the next several hours, Morgan refused to exit the home and fired multiple rounds in the area, threatening surrounding residences and responding law enforcement. A reverse 911 was put in place for nearby homeowners. US-89 SB lanes at South Weber Drive and US-89 NB lanes at Antelope Drive were shut down for 5 hours due to the proximity of the residence to the highway.”

Just before 2 p.m., Morgan “peacefully surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody,” the statement says, adding he has been charged on suspicion of:

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Two counts of damage/interruption of a communications device, a class B misdemeanor

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

A probable cause filed in Morgan’s arrest says he was armed with a shotgun and threatened two older relatives, firing several rounds and threatening to kill one at least one of the women.

According to a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan told one victim “If you call the cops again I’ll kill you.”

The statement says Morgan had broken one woman’s phone, but both victims were able to leave the residence and call 911 from a nearby convenience store.

“Braxton was eventually arrested after a lengthy standoff as he was observed walking away from the area of the residence,” the statement says, adding that shots heard by officers were fired when only Morgan remained in the residence.

Morgan was booked into the Davis County jail and ordered held without bail.