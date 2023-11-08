Davis County Sheriff: Suspect in Antelope Island shooting taken into custody

ANTELOPE ISLAND, Utah, Nov. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect believed involved in a shooting at Antelope Island State Park has been taken into custody, Davis County Sheriff officials tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

No information, including condition, has been released about a shooting victim or victims.

The DCSO issued its first tweet at 2:26 p.m.:

“The Davis County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a shooting at Antelope Island State Park. Deputies are searching for the suspect.”

The follow-up tweet came at 2:45 p.m.:

“The suspect involved in the shooting at Antelope Island State Park has been apprehended and is in custody. No other known threats to public safety.”

The tweet promised more details to be released to reporters at a 4 p.m. news conference.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are provided.