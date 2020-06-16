Davis County Sheriff’s Office asks volunteers to make masks for correctional facility

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, June 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis County Sheriff’s Office is asking volunteers to make masks for its correctional facility.

“Our correctional facility is in need of cloth masks for those in our care and custody,” said a tweet from Davis County Sheriff. “Upon intake, each inmate receives two masks and they take the masks with them upon release — so that they can protect themselves and others.”

Volunteers are being asked to follow the CDC material guidelines and pattern here.

Masks can be brought to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 800 W. State St., Farmington, during regular business hours, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.