Davis County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying suspect in theft of merchandise from West Point Smith’s

WEST POINT, Utah, Jan. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of stealing merchandise from Smith’s in West Point.

The suspect went into Smith’s on Friday, Jan. 10, and stole $200 worth of merchandise, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

On Friday, Jan. 24, the same suspect returned to the store and stole $210 worth of merchandise, the sheriff’s office said.

“In one theft, he is the passenger of the circled vehicle — make and model are not yet known,” the DCSO post said. “In the other incident, the suspect exited the store, set off the alarm, and ran.”

Anyone who has any information about the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call Detective Valencia at 801-451-4130.

