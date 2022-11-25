Davis County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of Black Friday phone scam

FARMINGTON, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a familiar scam that returned Black Friday.

Emergency dispatchers received four calls Friday from concerned Davis County residents who had been contacted by a “Sergeant Brooks” informing them they have an outstanding warrant that needs to be paid, the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post Friday.

“It looks like one scammer is Black Friday shopping, or at least attempting to with the pocket books of a few Davis County residents,” the post states.

“If you get a call from someone claiming to be a Sgt. Brooks with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, HANG UP. This crook is calling around, using the typical ‘you missed jury duty,’ or, ‘you have an outstanding warrant.’ It’s the same type of scam we’ve warned you about before.”

Callers to dispatch Friday said the man also instructed them to make a payment at a “federal kiosk,” according to the sheriff’s office.