Davis County Sheriff’s officials thank community for homemade face masks

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, April 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis County Sheriff’s Office officials are thanking the community for making face masks for jail inmates.

“Throwback to yesterday (these days all seem like one year) when our corrections staff excitedly donned the donated homemade face masks and prepared to take them into the Davis County Jail,” said a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office Wednesday. “Our community rocks! Thank you for your generosity and kindness!”

The office also shared a video of Davis County Jail inmates wearing the masks.

“The individuals in our care and custody are very appreciative of the donated homemade masks,” a Facebook post said. “They’re doing extensive cleaning— including cleaning mattresses daily— during the #COVID19 pandemic to keep everyone in the jail safe and healthy.”