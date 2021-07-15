Davis County Sheriff’s SAR assists lost hiker

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, July 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams assisted a lost hiker Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old man became lost approximately two miles up a trail in a creek bed, said a Facebook post from Davis County Sheriff’s SAR. Deputies also headed up the trail, but no medical was needed as the man was not injured.

“We are grateful that our missing hiker was found successfully,” the post said “Thanks to the 18 SAR members, deputies, DPS flight crew, dispatchers and anyone else who helped pull this off.”

The rescue was completed by 2 a.m.