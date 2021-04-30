Davis County will not turn turn away those without appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, April 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis County health officials said Friday that while residents are still being asked to make appointments, they will not turn people away who do not have a scheduled appointment.

Starting the week of May 3, the Davis County Health Department is changing the way it operates its Legacy Events Center site in Farmington. The new schedule, through May 22, will be:

Monday–Wednesday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Thursday–Friday (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

From May 24, the schedule will be:

Monday–Wednesday (CLOSED)

Thursday–Friday (1 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

The Davis County Health Department website says: “The free COVID-19 vaccine is now available to ages 16 and older. If you are not 16 years or older, do not sign up for a vaccine at this time, you will be turned away at the clinic. People 16 and 17 years old can only receive Pfizer. Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine clinics are only for 18 and older.

To schedule a vaccine, click here.