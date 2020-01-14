Davis County woman arrested after allegedly hitting multiple vehicles during chase

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Davis County woman is facing 15 charges after a police chase through Davis County Monday afternoon during which she allegedly hit multiple vehicles.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Farmington said Sarah Jean Garcia, 38, is facing charges of:

Six charges of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Theft, a class B misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Remove plate/registration from vehicle, a class C misdemeanor

Operating a vehicle without license or registration, a class C misdemeanor

Railroad gate crossing, an infraction

A Woods Cross police officer was dispatched to suspicious vehicle by the management of IHOP in Woods Cross, the statement said.

“While investigating this, the female driver later identified as Sarah Garcia proceeded to flee as the officer was conducting his investigation,” the statement said. “This officer pursed the suspect for a short time until he determined it was unsafe to continue.”

The arresting officer then observed the vehicle entering southbound Interstate 15, the statement says. The officer attempted to follow, but the suspect vehicle accelerated. The pursuit continued through the cities of North Salt Lake, Woods Cross and Bountiful, then continued back through the residential area of North Salt Lake. The suspect proceeded to cross a railroad crossing with the arms down on Center Street in North Salt Lake.

“At one point the subject was boxed in by several police vehicles,” the statement said. “The subject deliberately and intentionally struck a Bountiful police truck in an attempt to escape. The suspect then proceeded to continue through a construction site until she was able to reenter Redwood Road northbound.”

The suspect went down a dead end industrial road where two Woods Cross police K-9 trucks were roughly 10-15 feet away from the suspect vehicle in an attempt to box her in to end the pursuit. The suspect then pointed her vehicle at both K-9 trucks, striking them head-on then, then continued northbound. A Woods Cross police officer was transported by ambulance with injuries to his back.

The suspect continued to attempt to get away until a North Salt Lake officer was able to deploy spike strips causing tire damage to the suspect vehicle, the statement said.

The suspect continued to drive on the tires until she crashed into another vehicle in transit at 1875 S. 400 West, in Woods Cross. In this vehicle was a young mother and a 15-month-old baby. After this the suspect tried to continue in her vehicle striking a Bountiful Police truck for a second time, the statement said.

The suspect exited the vehicle failing to stop at the commands of law enforcement and was tackled by a Bountiful officer. It was later discovered the suspect had an open pocket knife with a 4-inch blade in her hand at the time of her being tackled.

During a search of the vehicle several items of drugs and paraphernalia were found. The suspect was also found to be in possession of several large knifes, the statement said. The suspect also has a suspended driver’s license and several active warrants.

Garcia was transported to Davis County Jail where she is being held without bail.