Davis School District appoints assistant superintendent

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, July 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis School District Superintendent Dan Linford has appointed veteran educator Fidel A. Montero to serve as an assistant superintendent.

In his new role, Montero will work with the district’s Office of Equal Opportunity and will handle other responsibilities as he works closely with a number of district departments.

Montero begins in his position Aug. 8.

“His focus on student learning and his knowledge and understanding of organizational development are fantastic and we are excited to have him as a member of our leadership team,” Linford said in a prepared statement.

“Fidel’s background, experience and expertise will be an invaluable and incredible asset to Davis School District and our students here.”

Montero comes to Davis School District with 20 years of experience in public education. He recently served for six years as principal of Timpview High School in the Provo School District.

Before that, he served as chief of staff to President Matt Holland at Utah Valley University, as principal of Alta High School in the Canyons School District, and as superintendent intern in Miami-Dade Public Schools and the School District of Philadelphia.

His educational journey also includes service as an assistant principal at Timpview High School, as an educational consultant in the Los Angeles area as well as in Utah, and as a seventh-and eight-grade Spanish, English Language Learner and history teacher at Dixon Middle School in Provo.

His family immigrated from Mexico to the United States and growing up as a migrant worker instilled in him what he says were values that forged his experience as a college graduate and educator.

Montero holds an Ed.D in Leadership and Management as well as a Master of Education from Columbia University, and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership and Foundations and a Bachelor of Arts in Social Science Teaching from Brigham Young University.

“Serving children at any level is a humbling stewardship I will never take for granted,” Montero said.

“My personal journey, blended with my academic training and professional experience, uniquely equips me with the context to support the people that make up DSD. I believe we can make education remarkable, accessible, and life changing to all students.”

Davis School District assistant superintendent Jacqueline Thompson came out of retirement in December of last year to work as Davis School District assistant superintendent, and retired again in June.