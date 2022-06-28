Davis School District’s assistant superintendent, hired to promote racial diversity, acceptance, retires after 6 months

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, June 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis School District assistant superintendent Jacqueline Thompson has retired again, six month after coming out of retirement to serve in the district.

The Davis School District will be “looking to hire an assistant superintendent following the retirement of Jacqueline Thompson,” a district statement says.

Thompson joined the district for a second time in December 2021, taking on responsibilities of assistant superintendent and working on diversity and equity issues.

She originally retired from the Davis School District in 2017 after serving as Director of Educational Equity.

The 2021 hiring followed a settlement between Davis School District and the Department of Justice after a multi-year investigation into racial harassment in the district.

“We love Dr. Thompson and appreciate everything she has done for us, said Davis School District Superintendent Dan Linford.

“First, her true love and kindness for all people is a standard we all wish to emulate. Second, the dedication, hard work and care she models for all of our staff and students has been inspiring.

“And lastly, she has truly helped build a foundation for us to successfully move forward and accomplish the work that’s before us.”