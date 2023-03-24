Davis Co. Sheriff seeks help with shoplifting family

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Mar. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office seeks public tips on an apparent Mom and Pop shoplifting act.

“On this week’s episode of, Do You Know My Name, we introduce you to the Balloon Bandit and his sidekicks, MAMA Doll Face and Kid,” DCSO said in a whimsical post Wednesday on social media.

The Balloon Bandit enjoys “shopping” at the Smiths in West Point, “but he’s not really a transactional type of fellow. He’s consistent; we’ll give him that. If there were a punch card for five-finger discounts, he’d be halfway to a free cold brew.

“He enjoys the thrill of pushing a nice shopping cart, loading up on his favorite beverages, and planning his escape in his trusty silver Jeep.”

If you know the identity of those in the family outing, the sheriff asks that you call detective Reid at 801-451-4139 and reference case D23-03566. “We’re hoping to get party planning advice from them.”