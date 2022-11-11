Former Clearfield High School teacher enticed, groomed, raped his underage student, police say

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A former Clearfield High School teacher has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a student, which include her alleged rape in his classroom closet.

Miles Christopher Nance, 39, had moved to Mueller Park Junior High School in Bountiful by the time of his arrest Wednesday for the allegations from the 2018-19 school year at Clearfield High, according to charging documents.

“The victim reported she was going through a rough time in life at that time and Mr. Nance reached out to her through school email offering support,” according to the court papers filed in 2nd District Court in Farmington.

The communications became more personal and Nance moved the emerging relationship off the school email to private accounts.

The cyber exchanges moved to the online Snapchat site. They eventually began exchanging nude photographs online and Nance also sent her a video of himself masturbating in a bathroom, according to a probable cause statement.

Nance also showed the girl his Reddit online site profile on an account titled “Dad’s Gone Wild” featuring himself nude, charging documents say.

He is accused of sexually assaulting the girl in the storage closet of his classroom on two separate occasions, one incident amounting to rape. He allegedly told two separate people about the closet encounters.

Nance is charged with rape, a first-degree felony carrying a possible life prison term; forcible sodomy, also a first-degree felony; sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; and dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony.

“Miles Nance occupied a position of special trust in relation to the victim and therefore the victim could not consent to the sexual acts,” the arresting officer writes in his sworn probable cause affidavit.