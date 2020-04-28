Days of ’47 events cancelled for 2020, will return in 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — All Days of ’47 events including the Pioneer Day Parade and the Cowboy Games and Rodeo are cancelled for 2020 and will return in 2021, organizers said.

The Days of ’47 website said events including the the Pops Concert on July 10 and 11, the Pioneers of Progress event on July 16, the Float Preview Party on July 20 and 21, the Cowboy Games and Rodeo from July 21 to 25, the Sunrise Service on July 24 and the parade on July 24 are all cancelled.

The Days of ’47 Parade commemorates the July 24, 1847 arrival of the first group of pioneers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who set foot in the Salt Lake Valley 173 years ago.

The three-hour parade usually begins at 9 a.m. and winds its way through the streets of downtown. The parade begins at South Temple and Main Street, and ends at Liberty Park at 600 East.

Events are set to resume in 2021. For more information click here.