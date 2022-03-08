Deadline approaching to apply for FBI Teen Academy, held virtually

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The FBI Salt Lake City Field Office is inviting all interested students enrolled in accredited high schools in Utah, Idaho, and Montana to apply to attend the Teen Academy, which will be held virtually.

The Teen Academy will be held between 4 and 6 p.m. each day, Feb. 11 through 14, a Monday through Thursday.

The FBI Teen Academy provides an opportunity for high school students to catch a glimpse behind the scenes of the FBI, an FBI Salt Lake City statement says.

“Upon completion of Teen Academy, high school students will foster a greater understanding of the FBI’s mission and how we serve our citizens, community, and nation,” the statement says.

“During the academy, students will be afforded an opportunity to learn about how evidence and hazardous material are collected at crime scenes; discover how FBI SWAT executes arrests; learn about the domestic terrorism, civil rights, crimes against children, and cyber programs; and job opportunities and requirements.”

Any student with an interest in the FBI is encouraged to apply. The program is not exclusive to students interested in criminal justice. All students will be evaluated based on their application (school activities and community involvement) and an essay to determine which students will be offered a seat in the class.

“None of the above elements will be the sole basis of evaluation of an application, and the application process should be taken seriously by all applicants,” the statement says. “The application, release form, and a supporting essay must be received by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office by 4 p.m. March 18.

The application and more information can be found here.