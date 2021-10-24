Deadly shooting in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An argument in downtown Salt Lake City turned deadly early Sunday morning when a man was shot and killed.

Police responded to 548 West 600 South just before 1:30 a.m.

They arrived to find a man said to be between 20 and 30-years-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say two men had been drinking before heated words were exchanged and escalated into deadly violence.

While the shooter left the scene and has yet to be found, Gephardt Daily is told there is currently no threat to the public.

At the time of this writing, detectives are early in the investigation and interviewing potential witnesses.

This breaking news will be updated as new information becomes available.