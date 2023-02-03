Salt Lake City police search for suspect in fatal downtown stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are on scene of a fatal stabbing in downtown Salt Lake City.

Events unfolded at 3:43 p.m. Thursday when SLC911 received information about the stabbing at Palmer Court, located at 999 South Main Street. Officers arrived on scene and found a man in critical condition.

Officers performed medical aid and requested further assistance from the Salt Lake City Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance, according to a Salt Lake.City Police Department press release, but the victim died on scene.

“Detectives are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the stabbing. At this point, there is no information to indicate the stabbing was a random incident.”

Based on available information, the suspect ran from the scene, according to the 6 p.m. press release. “Officers have searched the immediate and surrounding area looking for the suspect but have not found the suspect.”

Efforts to identify and locate the suspect continue, but at this time, there is no available description.

Officers have secured the scene to allow the department’s Homicide Squad and Crime Lab to process the scene and collect evidence.

SLCPD is asking that anyone with information on this case call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23–23556.

The name and age of the victim are not being released pending next-of-kin notifications.

This is the second homicide in Salt Lake City for 2023.