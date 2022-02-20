Death investigation underway after body found at Salt Lake City’s Library Square

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a passerby located a body on the grounds of the City’s Main Library Square.

The investigation started at 10:19 a.m. Sunday “when a person flagged down a Salt Lake City Police Department sergeant as he left the Public Safety Building,” a statement from the SLCPD says.

“The person reported finding a body on the walkway just northwest of the pedestrian overpass near 300 East and 500 South. Additional officers and paramedics responded and confirmed the individual was deceased.”

Based on initial observations, the death was believed to be suspicious, the statement says. SLCPD Homicide Detectives, the SLCPD Crime Lab and the medical examiner’s office responded to process the scene and collect any evidence.

“However, the death is no longer considered suspicious as the death does not appear to be the result of foul play,” the police statement says. “As such, the investigation is being transition to a standard death investigation.”

The SLCPD Homicide Squad detectives will work with the Medical Examiner’s office to confirm the dead person’s identity so next-of-kin can be alerted, the statement says.

To ensure no potential evidence is destroyed, each death investigation must be considered a homicide until proven otherwise, the police statement says.

During the investigation, officers closed a part of the City’s Main Library Square, which has since re-opened.