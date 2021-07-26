Death toll at 8 after Millard County crash on I-15

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, July 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Another life has been lost as a result of the Millard County collision of 20 or more vehicles Sunday during a sand storm.

“Our latest update on Sunday’s Millard County crash includes an update on the number of fatalities, now 8,” says a Monday morning Update by Utah Highway Patrol.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox posted about the accident Sunday night:

“We’re stunned and saddened by the horrific accidents in Millard County,” he wrote on Twitter. “We fervently pray for the loved ones of those who perished and for those fighting for their lives.”

The collisions occurred at about 4:30 p.m. when strong winds carried a sand storm across the roadway near milepost 152, between the Meadow and Kanosh exits, severely limiting visibility.

Besides the eight confirmed dead, and several others were transported to area hospitals in critical condition, UHP said.

Gephardt Daily will continue to update this story as more information becomes known.