Dedication date set for Pocatello Idaho Temple

POCATELLO, Idaho, June 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the date for the dedication of the Pocatello Idaho Temple.

The temple in the city of Pocatello will be dedicated on Sunday, Nov. 7, in three sessions, by President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who will preside at the dedication, said a news release from the LDS Church. The dedicatory sessions will be held at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

The public is invited to tour the new temple in Pocatello, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 18. The open house runs through Saturday, Oct. 23, except for Sundays, including Sept. 19, 26, and. Oct. 10 and 17.

It also is closed on both Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2 and 3, for general conference.

A youth devotional will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, just prior to the dedication, the news release said. The dedicatory sessions and youth devotional will be broadcast to all congregations in the Pocatello Idaho Temple District.

Ground was broken for the temple, located in southeastern Idaho, in the spring of 2019. The temple was announced in April 2017 by Church President Thomas S. Monson.

This will be Idaho’s sixth operating temple. Temples are in Boise, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Rexburg and Twin Falls. A seventh temple has been announced in Burley.

Additional details of the temple dedication will be announced later.