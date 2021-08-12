Delays expected on southbound I-15 at 400 South after semi rollover

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug.12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers should expect delays on southbound Interstate 15 at 400 South after a semi rollover Thursday morning.

The right lanes of southbound I-15 at mile post 308 in Salt Lake City were initially closed, but as of 10:15 a.m., one lane is now open, according to a tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily that one car clipped another, and then the vehicle that clipped the other left the scene.

The other vehicle then spun in front of a semi, causing the semi to lose control and roll onto its side, Roden said.

The driver of the semi is in serious but stable condition, Roden said.

The truck was hauling paper products, he said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.