Delays likely after crash involving four vehicles on I-15 in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Dec. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Delays are likely after a crash involving four vehicles on Interstate 15 in Clearfield.

The crash on northbound I-15 at 650 North involved two semi-trucks and two passenger vehicles, said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol.

“Lanes one and two are open and traffic is able to use the 650 N. exit,” the tweet said. “The WB lane of 650 N. is closed due to one of the passenger vehicles on the structure.”

Minor injuries are being reported, the tweet said.

The estimated clean up time is 12:30 p.m.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.