Delays likely in Cottonwood Canyons after heavy snow

BIG, LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYONS, Dec. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Delays are likely in both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons after heavy snow overnight.

A slide-off due to blown tire on SR-190, or Big Cottonwood Canyon, is being cleared at Torpedo Hill, which is mile post 4.1, said a tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons at 9 a.m.

A tow truck is en route and Unified Police are holding traffic intermittently.

“Traffic moving, but slow,” the tweet said. “Expect delays this morning!”

At approximately 8 a.m., officials said traffic had been temporarily shut down due to road conditions and vehicles were struggling, especially on steeper uphill sections.

In Little Cottonwood Canyon, conditions were similarly challenging.

“Road conditions are low visibility, snow packed and slick,” said a tweet. “Delay travels where you can, for when conditions improve. We have one plow and grader working in LCC at this time. If you must travel, travel with caution.”

Crews also had to deal with fallen power lines in both canyons.

The traction law is in effect for both canyons Wednesday.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is provided.