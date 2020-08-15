Delays likely on southbound I-15 in Lehi after crash

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers on southbound Interstate 15 in Utah County should expect delays Saturday morning after a crash.

The incident occurred at mile post 285 at State Route 92 in Lehi at approximately 8 a.m., said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol.

It’s not clear how many people were injured in the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

At least one lane is closed in that area.

All lanes are expected to be reopened by 10 a.m.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.