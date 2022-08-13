FedEx truck plows into multiple parked cars in SLC crash, 66-year-old man pinned beneath wreckage

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are sorting out the details Friday after a FedEx delivery truck plowed into five parked cars at 450 S. 400 W., injuring two people.

The most severely injured is a 66-year-old man who ended up pinned under one of the vehicles and was transported by ambulance with life-threatening conditions, according to a department press release, but stabilized once he arrived at the hospital, police say.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, the driver of a commercial-sized delivery truck, while driving south on 400 West, lost control of the truck and crashed into four parked cars,” SLCPD said. “The impact of the crash pinned the 66-year-old man and injured another person.”

The second injured person was also transported by ambulance with non-critical injuries.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and SLCPD is investigating whether he had a possible medical episode prior to the crash. The driver was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Due to the circumstances of the crash, the statement said, the Crash Analysis Reconstruction (CAR) Team and SLCPD Crime Lab technicians responded to the scene. No arrests or citations have been made. The investigation is still in the preliminary stages.

Officials were first alerted and investigation began at 3:21 p.m. when community members flagged down a Salt Lake City Police officer near 450 South 400 West and reported the wreck. Emergency medical personnel with Salt Lake City Fire and Gold Cross ambulance also responded.