Delta begins construction of pilot training facility in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Delta Air Lines is continuing its investment in Salt Lake City as its Mountain West hub by building a pilot training facility near the airport.

Construction got underway Thursday on Delta’s Flight Operations Training Center, a 47,000-square-foot facility scheduled to open in 2025 near Salt Lake City International Airport.

“This state-of-the-art training facility represents our dedication to running the world’s best airline, with the world’s best pilots, ensuring full capacity and unmatched performance,” John Laughter, Delta’s executive vice president and chief of operations, said in a news release. “As we expand our operations, Salt Lake City plays a pivotal role as a core hub within our network.”

The new training facility is expected to feature four flight simulators when it opens, though it will have capacity for up to 10. It also will feature four procedure trainers, 10 briefing rooms and five classrooms, with space to create up to four more classrooms.

Delta also operates a pilot training facility in Atlanta that features 34 full-flight simulators, 13 flight training devices and 20 procedure trainers.

The planned pilot training facility is the first to be built outside the airline’s Atlanta headquarters. The airline also maintains training facilities for flight attendants in Salt Lake City.

“For decades, Delta has been an exemplary corporate citizen, employing thousands of Utahns, becoming the backbone of the Salt Lake City International Airport, and giving back to our community in so many ways,” Gov. Spencer Cox said. “This new state-of-the-art training facility only underscores Delta’s solid commitment to Utah, and we’re so grateful for their continued investment in our state and our people.”

Delta operates more flights at Salt Lake City International Airport than all other airlines combined, with 240 peak-day flights to 90 cities around the world — including Amsterdam, London and Paris.

In May, Delta celebrated the opening of five new gates on Concourse A-east at the airport. When the concourse is complete, it will feature 22 gates — all operated by Delta.

Earlier this year, Delta extended its lease agreement with Salt Lake City to 2044 and increased its gate count at the airport from 55 to 66, with all gates expected to be open by 2027.

“We’re so grateful to have Delta as a decades-long partner,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said. “Their commitment to Salt Lake City and the 5,000 employees who live here is evident every time we break ground or open a new project. These exciting investments in our capital city will make it easier for many who live here to see the world, while creating world class facilities they can be proud of when they return.”