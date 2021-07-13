Delta Connection flight towed to gate in SLC after ‘potential maintenance issue’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Delta Connection flight operated by SkyWest experienced a “potential maintenance issue” upon landing at Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday evening.

Flight 4262, which left Durango, Colorado, at 6:18 p.m., landed in Salt Lake City at 7:38 p.m., according to FlightAware.

A Delta spokesperson said in a prepared statement to Gephardt Daily: “Delta flight 4262, operated by Delta Connection partner SkyWest, was towed to the gate upon arrival in Salt Lake City out of an abundance of caution following indications of a potential maintenance issue during landing. The safety of our customers and crew remains Delta’s top priority.”

No other details were immediately available.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is provided.