Delta flight out of SLC diverted to Denver due to ‘maintenance issue’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Passengers aboard a Delta Airlines flight out of Salt Lake City were delayed Thursday when the plane “experienced a maintenance issue mid-flight.”

A statement issued by a Delta spokesperson said Flight 760 from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C., had 198 passengers onboard when the problem occurred.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the flight crew diverted into Denver and the plane landed routinely. Our team worked quickly to accommodate customers on a new plane, and we sincerely apologize for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans,” the statement said.

Passengers reported that the plane’s cockpit windshield had cracked.

The pilots made the decision to land in Denver, where passengers were transferred to a new plane that departed Denver and arrived at Dulles International Airport at 11:52 p.m. (Eastern time), Delta stated, adding that there was “no impact to the customers outside of the delay.”

No information was available as to what may have caused the windshield glass to crack.