Delta flight returns to SLC International Airport after pressurization problem

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Delta flight that took off at about 8 a.m. Sunday had to return to Salt Lake City International Airport soon after due to a “pressurization issue,” officials confirmed.

“Delta flight 1203 from SLC to PDX experienced a pressurization issue in-flight that resulted in an air return to SLC,” says a Delta statement sent to Gephardt Daily.

“Customers have been accommodated on another aircraft. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay of their travels. The safety of our customers and people remains Delta’s most important priority.”

Delta also confirmed that the flight, DL1203, had 140 customers on board.

“The aircraft was unable to pressurize above 10,000 feet,” the statement says. “Oxygen masks did not deploy.”

The flight was rescheduled in another plane. It took off at 10:50 a.m., and has since landed safely in Portland.