Delta, United airlines cancel hundreds of flights nationwide due to boom in Omicron cases of COVID-19

Dec. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Delta Airlines and United Airlines are canceling hundreds of flights over the holiday weekend, starting Friday, due to the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

A statement from United spokesman John Freed says the following:

“The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights…. We’re sorry for the disruption.”

According to numbers on Flight Tracker website as of 8:40 p.m. Mountain time Thursday, Delta Airlines, had canceled 91 flights for Friday (Christmas Eve Day) and 84 flights on Saturday (Christmas).

United had canceled 128 flights scheduled for Friday and 28 for Saturday, which is Christmas.

